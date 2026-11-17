In Kyiv, preparations are beginning for a project to build a tunnel under the Dnipro River, which is intended to become an alternative transport route in the event that the capital’s bridges are damaged. The Ministry of Infrastructure reports this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine’s Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk, held a working meeting on the construction of a tunnel under the Dnipro River. Together with representatives of the American company Robbins, they discussed technological solutions and further steps.

The enemy continues to strike the capital’s bridges, so we must create alternative routes and strengthen the resilience of the transport system. This is a strategic decision that affects not only people’s daily commutes, but also the operations of businesses and urban logistics. Work on such a project needs to begin now — Mykola Kalashnyk noted.

It is noted that implementing the project requires determining the tunnel’s route and technical parameters, conducting geological surveys, and preparing a feasibility study. We are also exploring opportunities to involve partners in financing, design, and construction.

Robbins will next present proposals regarding the necessary studies, equipment, and potential partners. This will serve as the basis for further technical and financial calculations.

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