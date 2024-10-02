“Hijacking” of a car with pursuit and shots: police reveal details of the shooting near Lviv

A shooting occurred in Sheptytske near Lviv. Social media reported that an unknown person opened fire on a car. The police of Lviv region have already provided details, UNN reports.

"Today, on October 2, at about 14:00, the police received a report from a resident of Sheptytsky about the illegal seizure of a Dacia Logan belonging to his relative. The applicant also said that the stolen vehicle was moving out of the city and he and his friend were chasing it," the statement said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers soon found the car and stopped it on Stepan Bandera Street in Sheptytske.

"The vehicle was driven by the owner, the man's 66-year-old grandfather, who reported the abduction. The driver was intoxicated. During the inspection of the car, the police found characteristic damage similar to bullet holes. It was established that the applicant's acquaintance, a 30-year-old resident of Sheptytsky, who was chasing the allegedly stolen Logan with him, had made several shots from a traumatic weapon. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the police said.

Law enforcement officers seized the weapon from which the shots were fired and sent it for expert examination.

"A pre-trial investigation is underway within the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

The police drew up a report of administrative offense against the driver of the Dicia Logan under Article 130 (Driving vehicles by persons in a state of intoxication) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Addendum

A man opened fire on from a balcony in a recreation center in Kyiv region.