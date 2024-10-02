“Hijacking” of a car with pursuit and shots: police reveal details of the shooting near Lviv

ukenru
11:19 PM • 29399 views

08:24 PM • 96818 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160940 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 134526 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 141257 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 138139 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179260 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170409 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139341 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139018 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 83839 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 106973 views
06:35 PM • 109113 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160940 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179260 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170409 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 197835 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186877 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139018 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139343 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145490 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136975 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 153954 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14360 views

A car shooting incident occurred in Sheptytske near Lviv. A man reported the theft of a relative's car, and his 30-year-old acquaintance fired at the car with a traumatic weapon during the pursuit.

A shooting occurred in Sheptytske near Lviv. Social media reported that an unknown person opened fire on a car. The police of Lviv region have already provided details, UNN reports.

"Today, on October 2, at about 14:00, the police received a report from a resident of Sheptytsky about the illegal seizure of a Dacia Logan belonging to his relative. The applicant also said that the stolen vehicle was moving out of the city and he and his friend were chasing it," the statement said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers soon found the car and stopped it on Stepan Bandera Street in Sheptytske.

"The vehicle was driven by the owner, the man's 66-year-old grandfather, who reported the abduction. The driver was intoxicated.  During the inspection of the car, the police found characteristic damage similar to bullet holes. It was established that the applicant's acquaintance, a 30-year-old resident of Sheptytsky, who was chasing the allegedly stolen Logan with him, had made several shots from a traumatic weapon. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the police said.

Law enforcement officers seized the weapon from which the shots were fired and sent it for expert examination.

"A pre-trial investigation is underway within the framework of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

The police drew up a report of administrative offense against the driver of the Dicia Logan under Article 130 (Driving vehicles by persons in a state of intoxication) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Addendum

A man opened fire on from a balcony in a recreation center in Kyiv region.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

