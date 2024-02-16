Heat supply restored in Dnipropetrovs'k region after russian attack on energy infrastructure on February 13

Heat supply has been restored in Dnipro to residents affected by the russian attack on energy infrastructure on February 13. This was stated by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Prydniprovsk is warm. It had to be restored after a drone strike by the russians on Tuesday night. The energy infrastructure was hit. This particular residential area of the regional center suffered the most - Lysak summarized.

According to him, heating is now gradually being restored to the buildings. Classrooms in local schools and the hospital are already warming up

The head of the EMB thanked the state leadership, city authorities, power engineers and utilities for their work.

Everyone promptly got involved in the work, and this gave the result - emphasized Lysak.

In the morning, Ukrenergo said that a thermal power plantin Dnipropetrovs'k region , which was shut down after an enemy drone attack on February 13, was restored to operation

