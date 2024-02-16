ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Heat supply restored in Dnipropetrovs'k region after russian attack on energy infrastructure on February 13

Heat supply restored in Dnipropetrovs'k region after russian attack on energy infrastructure on February 13

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21574 views

Heat supply has been restored in Dnipro to residents affected by a February 13 russian drone attack that struck the region's energy infrastructure, the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration said.

Heat supply has been restored in Dnipro to residents affected by the russian attack on energy infrastructure on February 13. This was stated by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Prydniprovsk is warm. It had to be restored after a drone strike by the russians on Tuesday night. The energy infrastructure was hit. This particular residential area of the regional center suffered the most

- Lysak summarized. 

Mayor: Hospital in Dnipro evacuated, schools closed after night attack by Russian Federation13.02.24, 10:15 • 121589 views

According to him, heating is now gradually being restored to the buildings. Classrooms in local schools and the hospital are already warming up

The head of the EMB thanked the state leadership, city authorities, power engineers and utilities for their work. 

Everyone promptly got involved in the work, and this gave the result

- emphasized Lysak.

Recall

In the morning, Ukrenergo said that a thermal power plantin Dnipropetrovs'k region , which was shut down after an enemy drone attack on February 13, was restored to operation

Enemy attacked frontline TPP, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy16.02.24, 09:26 • 27904 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

