Mayor: Hospital in Dnipro evacuated, schools closed after night attack by Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Dnipro reports that the hospital is being evacuated, the heating system is being drained, and schools are being closed after the night attack.
In Dnipro, one of the hospitals is being evacuated, the heating system is being drained, and schools are being closed due to a nighttime enemy attack, Mayor Boris Filatov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Because of the night shelling, we are evacuating one of the hospitals, draining the heating system and taking out a large number of palliative care patients. We also close schools
According to him, this is due to the fact that according to forecasts, a cold snap is expected in the near future, "and it will not be possible to maintain the system.
All consumers in Dnipro have electricity after night attack by Russia - Ministry of Energy13.02.24, 08:19 • 29117 views