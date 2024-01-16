Grenade explosion in village council in Zakarpattia: deputy Batryn ordered to undergo psychiatric examination

The suspect in the grenade attack in Zakarpattia region during a session of one of the local councils, deputy Serhiy Batryn, has been ordered to undergo a forensic psychiatric examination. The press service of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

The SBU investigator ordered (a forensic psychiatric examination of the deputy - ed.) - the prosecutor's office said.

Addendum

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, deputy Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a session of the village council, injuring 26 people. Later, one of the victims died in the hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of those killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.

SBU launches investigation into the explosion of live grenades by a deputy in a village council building.

The SBU served suspicion notice of committing a terrorist act to Batryn, a deputy of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia region.

A court in the Transcarpathian region imposed on Batryn a preventive measure in the form of detention.