Gmail users on Android can now communicate directly with Gemini

Google has announced the arrival of Gemini in Gmail for Android. The artificial intelligence will be integrated into the email client, reports UNN, with reference to The Verge.

Google's Gemini AI chatbot is coming to mobile devices. The company says that the Gmail Q&A feature is now available on Android and that it will be coming to iOS “soon.

Gemini's implementation, known as Gmail Q&A, allows you to ask questions about anything in an email. The user can ask to see unread emails for today or for a certain date, or to access certain information. Artificial intelligence will also be able to summarize emails by topic.

Today we're excited to announce that Gmail's Question & Answer feature is now available on Android devices, and will be coming soon to iOS. You can ask Gemini to search your inbox for things like “What's my agency's purchase order number,” “How much did the company spend on the last marketing event,” or “See emails about quarterly planning - Google said in a blog post.

