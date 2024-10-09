Germany supplies Ukraine with two Iris-T air defense systems in a week - Bundeswehr General

Germany has supplied Ukraine with two air defense systems, the Iris-T SLM and Iris-T SLS, over the past week. This was stated by Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding, who heads the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, reports UNN with reference to Rnd.

Just last week we delivered two Iris-T SLM and SLS air defense missile systems. And by the end of this year, we will have delivered two more air defense systems, a double-digit number of infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks, as well as five to six digits of artillery ammunition - said Christian Freuding.

When asked about allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to launch air strikes on Russian territory, Major General said that “we will have to ask other capitals about this.

He also added that the issue of supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles is not currently being considered.

