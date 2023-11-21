Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

German weapons and the new 1.3 billion euros military aid package. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during his visit to Kyiv. His words were quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported .

We will continue to support Ukraine in the field of air defense. That is why I am pleased to announce a new assistance package that includes four more IRIS-T systems. - said the German Defense Minister.

Details

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that the new military aid package for Ukraine includes 155mm artillery shells and other weapons.

In particular, the emphasis was placed on air defense, which Pistorius believes is extremely important, a key element for the successful defense of Ukraine.

This will help you in your fight against Russian aggression. We support Ukraine steadily and reliably. - said Boris Pistorius.

Rustem Umerov thanked his colleague for visiting Ukraine on an important day - the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

The ministers visited a military training center together and saw how the training process is being reformed.

Rustem Umerov and Borys Pistorius also visited an air defense control center, which is equipped with one of the Patriot air defense systems transferred by Germany.

"The effective use of this weapon allows our economy to work, including the military-industrial complex," Rustem Umerov said.

As a reminder

Last week Germany also prepared a new batch of construction equipment for Ukraine. As part of this initiative, Germany will provide Ukraine with transporters, mini-excavators, concrete mixers, etc.