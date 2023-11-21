Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92049 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152203 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156059 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252083 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174539 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226797 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39434 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73717 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41814 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34714 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225202 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92049 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67262 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73717 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114159 views
Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19525 views

Germany has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.3 billion euros. During his visit to Kyiv, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius thanked Ukrainian Minister Rustem Umerov for the effectiveness of German weapons

German weapons and the new 1.3 billion euros military aid package. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during his visit to Kyiv. His words were quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported .

We will continue to support Ukraine in the field of air defense. That is why I am pleased to announce a new assistance package that includes four more IRIS-T systems.

- said the German Defense Minister.

Details

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that the new military aid package for Ukraine includes 155mm artillery shells and other weapons.

Image

In particular, the emphasis was placed on air defense, which Pistorius believes is extremely important, a key element for the successful defense of Ukraine.

This will help you in your fight against Russian aggression. We support Ukraine steadily and reliably.

- said Boris Pistorius.

Rustem Umerov thanked his colleague for visiting Ukraine on an important day - the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

The ministers visited a military training center together and saw how the training process is being reformed.

Image

Rustem Umerov and Borys Pistorius also visited an air defense control center, which is equipped with one of the Patriot air defense systems transferred by Germany.

"The effective use of this weapon allows our economy to work, including the military-industrial complex," Rustem Umerov said.

As a reminder

Last week Germany also prepared a new batch of construction equipment for Ukraine. As part of this initiative, Germany will provide Ukraine with transporters, mini-excavators, concrete mixers, etc.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

