General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes

General and former head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Vovk named three changes that the Ukrainian state needs. They became the basis of the program of the "Alternative" party, which he leads.

In an interview with OBOZ.UA, Vovk also explained the principles on which the "Alternative" should be built and named three areas in which the party plans to act differently from the current authorities.

"At a certain point, I understood a simple thing: if you constantly say that the state system is working incorrectly, it is not enough to remain a commentator. You have to propose an alternative model and take responsibility for it," he explained.

According to the general, the "Alternative" should not become another political project built around one famous surname.

"Ukrainian politics has operated in roughly the same way for many years: a famous surname appears, a political project is created around it, and then people, an ideology, and a program are sought. We want to build it the other way around — from principles, structure, a team, and a system of views," Vovk stated.

According to its leader, the ideological foundation of the "Alternative" should be conservative liberalism.

"At the center is a free person, their work, property, and dignity. The state should not be excessively present in a citizen's life, but where it is necessary, it must be strong: in matters of the army, the courts, security, and ensuring the rules of the game," he said.

Vovk formulated the political force's mission as the aspiration to "return the state to the people, break the system that serves as a feeding trough, and build an order that protects freedom."

Vovk also named three areas in which, according to him, the "Alternative's" approach will differ from the policies of the current authorities.

The first is long-term strategic planning.

The second area should be strict personal accountability for officials, primarily for corruption during the war and decisions that affect the state's defense capability.

Vovk named an honest conversation between the authorities and society about the key issues of the war and the country's future as the third priority.

We remind you that in the same interview, Vasyl Vovk described a possible scenario for ending hostilities based on the principle of "we stand where we stand," followed by a transition to lengthy peace negotiations. He emphasized that such a scenario should not mean Ukraine's legal renunciation of the occupied territories.