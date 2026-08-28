General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
07:30 AM • 5322 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
06:20 AM • 11897 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 21731 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 22556 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
04:57 AM • 24550 views
Drones attack Yaroslavl, and a red alert level has been declared in Moscow, Russia Video
04:40 AM • 26572 views
Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt withPhoto
04:23 AM • 22184 views
A massive blackout occurred in the occupied regions of Ukraine after a strike on the power plant in Shchastia
August 28, 01:16 AM • 36671 views
Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems
August 28, 12:56 AM • 35092 views
Ukrzaliznytsia reported a reduction in train delays
August 27, 09:20 PM • 37376 views
The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.2m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 58875 views
Satellite images helped scientists determine the possible cause of the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and TibetPhotoAugust 27, 11:55 PM • 27123 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 56010 views
"From the bottom of my heart, congratulations": the mayor of Sochi congratulated the parents of a serviceman killed in UkraineVideoAugust 28, 12:38 AM • 17102 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 12546 views
Publications
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 21758 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 22585 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 77752 views
History and Features of Czech CuisineAugust 27, 02:09 PM • 74141 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 83660 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Jonas Gahr Støre
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zhdanov Oleh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Nepal
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 12878 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 56323 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 59176 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 107640 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 90911 views
Actual
Series
Film
Facebook
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle

General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2106 views

The leader of the Alternative party advocated for conservative liberalism and three changes in state governance. These include planning, accountability, and honesty.

General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes

General and former head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Vovk named three changes that the Ukrainian state needs. They became the basis of the program of the "Alternative" party, which he leads.

In an interview with OBOZ.UA, Vovk also explained the principles on which the "Alternative" should be built and named three areas in which the party plans to act differently from the current authorities.

"At a certain point, I understood a simple thing: if you constantly say that the state system is working incorrectly, it is not enough to remain a commentator. You have to propose an alternative model and take responsibility for it," he explained.

According to the general, the "Alternative" should not become another political project built around one famous surname.

"Ukrainian politics has operated in roughly the same way for many years: a famous surname appears, a political project is created around it, and then people, an ideology, and a program are sought. We want to build it the other way around — from principles, structure, a team, and a system of views," Vovk stated.

According to its leader, the ideological foundation of the "Alternative" should be conservative liberalism.

"At the center is a free person, their work, property, and dignity. The state should not be excessively present in a citizen's life, but where it is necessary, it must be strong: in matters of the army, the courts, security, and ensuring the rules of the game," he said.

Vovk formulated the political force's mission as the aspiration to "return the state to the people, break the system that serves as a feeding trough, and build an order that protects freedom."

Vovk also named three areas in which, according to him, the "Alternative's" approach will differ from the policies of the current authorities.

The first is long-term strategic planning.

The second area should be strict personal accountability for officials, primarily for corruption during the war and decisions that affect the state's defense capability.

Vovk named an honest conversation between the authorities and society about the key issues of the war and the country's future as the third priority.

We remind you that in the same interview, Vasyl Vovk described a possible scenario for ending hostilities based on the principle of "we stand where we stand," followed by a transition to lengthy peace negotiations. He emphasized that such a scenario should not mean Ukraine's legal renunciation of the occupied territories.

Yevhen Tsarenko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine