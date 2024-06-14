General Staff: Situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, in the Kharkiv sector - enemy attacks near Vovchansk

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20411 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132914 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138304 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228278 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161995 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201183 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101600 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49039 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57867 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101993 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83466 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228278 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214923 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83466 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101993 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156342 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159068 views
Actual
General Staff: Situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, in the Kharkiv sector - enemy attacks near Vovchansk

General Staff: Situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, in the Kharkiv sector - enemy attacks near Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28735 views

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, where nine combat engagements took place, and in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy's offensive continues near Vovchansk.

As of 10:00 a.m. on June 14, 41 attacks have already taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. The Russian army is attacking, in particular, in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk. The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, with nine combat engagements taking place there. Another seven combat engagements are taking place in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN

Details 

According to the General Staff,  since the beginning of this day, 41 combat engagements have already taken place along the entire front line. The invaders carried out six air strikes with ten guided bombs, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired over 580 times at the positions of our troops and settlements. 

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants' attack near Vovchansk is underway. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 72 men in the sector, 30 of them irretrievably. Three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, nine vehicles and five units of special equipment were destroyed. Three artillery systems and five vehicles were damaged. Twenty-six enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , our troops repelled two attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane. The situation is under control. 

Plus 1250 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses14.06.24, 07:48 • 29347 views

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled three attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical position. One attack near Nevske was repelled, and two firefights in the areas of Nevske and Hrekivka are ongoing. 

In the Northern sector, an attempt to advance in the vicinity of Rozdolivka was successfully stopped. 

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. The enemy continues to attempt to break through our defenses in the areas of  Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovske. Seven combat engagements are currently underway, and five attacks have already been repelled. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

- , the statement said.

According to the updated information, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 363 people in killed and wounded yesterday, and destroyed an enemy tank, two armored combat vehicles, a cannon and a car. A tank, one armored personnel carrier and a vehicle were damaged.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector . The enemy launched 11 assault attacks. Two attacks were successfully repelled near Paraskoviyivka. Nine firefights are ongoing in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviyivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders have intensified their activities near Urozhayne - the battle is ongoing. The occupants are receiving a fierce rebuff. The enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Vodiane failed.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian aggressor made five attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Our soldiers repelled all attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, our soldiers fiercely stopped one occupant attack.

There were no significant changes in other areas

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential

- the General Staff assured.

General Staff: 109 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors14.06.24, 08:57 • 27121 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising