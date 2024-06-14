General Staff: Situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, in the Kharkiv sector - enemy attacks near Vovchansk

As of 10:00 a.m. on June 14, 41 attacks have already taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. The Russian army is attacking, in particular, in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk. The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, with nine combat engagements taking place there. Another seven combat engagements are taking place in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of this day, 41 combat engagements have already taken place along the entire front line. The invaders carried out six air strikes with ten guided bombs, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired over 580 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants' attack near Vovchansk is underway. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 72 men in the sector, 30 of them irretrievably. Three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, nine vehicles and five units of special equipment were destroyed. Three artillery systems and five vehicles were damaged. Twenty-six enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector , our troops repelled two attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane. The situation is under control.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled three attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical position. One attack near Nevske was repelled, and two firefights in the areas of Nevske and Hrekivka are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, an attempt to advance in the vicinity of Rozdolivka was successfully stopped.

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. The enemy continues to attempt to break through our defenses in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovske. Seven combat engagements are currently underway, and five attacks have already been repelled. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - , the statement said.

According to the updated information, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 363 people in killed and wounded yesterday, and destroyed an enemy tank, two armored combat vehicles, a cannon and a car. A tank, one armored personnel carrier and a vehicle were damaged.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector . The enemy launched 11 assault attacks. Two attacks were successfully repelled near Paraskoviyivka. Nine firefights are ongoing in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviyivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders have intensified their activities near Urozhayne - the battle is ongoing. The occupants are receiving a fierce rebuff. The enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Vodiane failed.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian aggressor made five attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Our soldiers repelled all attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, our soldiers fiercely stopped one occupant attack.

There were no significant changes in other areas

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential - the General Staff assured.

