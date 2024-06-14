General Staff: 109 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past day, 109 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where 39 and 20 attacks were repelled, respectively. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on Friday during a telethon, UNN reports.

There were 109 combat engagements over the last day. Over the last day, Russian terrorists launched 3 rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 4 missiles, 66 air strikes using 94 UAVs. Russian terrorists made over 3,800 attacks, including 100 from multiple rocket launchers - Kovalev said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants continue their offensive . A total of 8 combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector , six attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Berestove, Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Nevske, Hrekivka and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Novyi were stopped.

In the Pokrovsky sector , the Defense Forces repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Nevske, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, and Nevelske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defenses 20 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, 3 combat engagements took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , Russian invaders made 2 attacks over the past day.

On the night of June 14, the Air Force shot down 7 missiles and 17 attack drones.