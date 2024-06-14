General Staff: 109 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19826 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161984 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146843 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201121 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101548 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48509 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57414 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101888 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82814 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228165 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201120 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227360 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214867 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82814 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101888 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156319 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155191 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159044 views
Actual
General Staff: 109 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 109 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27121 views

Over the last day, 109 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where 39 and 20 attacks were repelled respectively.

Over the past day, 109 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where 39 and 20 attacks were repelled, respectively. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on Friday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

There were 109 combat engagements over the last day. Over the last day, Russian terrorists launched 3 rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 4 missiles, 66 air strikes using 94 UAVs. Russian terrorists made over 3,800 attacks, including 100 from multiple rocket launchers

- Kovalev said.

In the Kharkiv sector,  Russian occupants continue their offensive . A total of 8 combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector , six attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Berestove, Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Nevske, Hrekivka and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian troops' defenses in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Novyi were stopped.

In the Pokrovsky sector , the Defense Forces repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Nevske, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, and Nevelske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defenses 20 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, 3 combat engagements took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , Russian invaders made 2 attacks over the past day.

Recall

On the night of June 14, the Air Force shot down 7 missiles and 17 attack drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising