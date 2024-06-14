Plus 1250 occupants and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 524 060 people, 7936 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to June 14, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 524 060 (+1250) people,

tanks - 7936 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15234 (+26) units,

artillery systems - 13818 (+48) units,

MLRS - 1101 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 849 (+3) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11097 (+22),

cruise missiles - 2286 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18854 (+60) units,

special equipment - 2310 (+16).

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 77 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector