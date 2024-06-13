Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 77 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, June 13, 77 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. Russian troops are looking for ways to break into the Ukrainian defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of the occupied lines. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian invaders do not abandon their intentions to push Ukrainian defenders in the area of Vovchansk. So far, the Defense Forces units have successfully repelled two enemy assaults, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops prevented three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Another battle is ongoing. The settlements of Kupyansk, Pershotravneve and Stepova Novoselivka continue to suffer from attacks by Russian anti-aircraft gunships.

In the Liman sector , all six enemy assault attempts were unsuccessful. Ukrainian troops are in control of the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops have attempted to break into our defense eight times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks. Two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovske sector, the occupants are not slowing down their offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 30 times. 24 of the aggressor's assaults were unsuccessful, and six more attacks are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector , 16 combat engagements took place over the day. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks. Another battle is ongoing. According to preliminary information, enemy losses in this sector amounted to: 71 occupants, two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the Krynky area. The situation is under control.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly in other areas.

