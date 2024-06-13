Border guards show footage of repulsing attacks near Volchansk

The State Border Guard Service showed a video of repulsing russian attacks on one of its flanks near Vovchansk, UNN reports.

Near Vovchansk, on one of the flanks, russian troops, using significant forces, tried to seize strategic heights. Soldiers of the Shkval rapid response border commandant repelled several attacks by enemy infantry.

Ukrainian drones observed the enemy's actions and helped coordinate the defense. Faced with strong resistance, the enemy units tried to bypass the defensive node, attempting to surround it, while actively using artillery and continuously employing UAVs to support their assault operations.

After our partners allowed us to strike at the territory of the russian federation and after the destruction of several S-300 launchers in the Belgorod region, the number of enemy attacks on Kharkiv with these missiles has significantly decreased.

