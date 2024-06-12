In Kharkiv region, Russians are building fortifications less than 3 kilometers from Vovchansk - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are building fortifications and engineering structures near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region amid street fighting, while Ukrainian forces control most of the city.
The occupation forces of the Russian Federation, which launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region last month, will actively line fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the analytical portal DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
Satellite imagery shows that the Russians will be engineering fortifications less than 3 kilometers from Vovchansk, where street fighting continues.
The enemy is carrying out engineering and fortification works 2.7 km north-east of Vovchansk. At least one of them was destroyed by the Defense Forces in May in this area
Recall
Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation in Kharkiv region. Most of Vovchansk remains under Ukrainian control.