In Kharkiv region, Russians are building fortifications less than 3 kilometers from Vovchansk - DeepState

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation, which launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region last month, will actively line fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the analytical portal DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Satellite imagery shows that the Russians will be engineering fortifications less than 3 kilometers from Vovchansk, where street fighting continues.

The enemy is carrying out engineering and fortification works 2.7 km north-east of Vovchansk. At least one of them was destroyed by the Defense Forces in May in this area - DeepState writes .

Recall

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation in Kharkiv region. Most of Vovchansk remains under Ukrainian control.