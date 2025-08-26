General Motors recalls over 20,000 Chevrolet Corvette cars in the USA: what is the reason?

General Motors is recalling over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles from the 2023-2025 model years in the US due to a fuel leak issue.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

General Motors is recalling over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles in the US due to a fuel leak issue. When refueling these vehicles, fuel can spill into the cavity around the fuel filler cap and then leak onto an ignition source, such as a hot engine or exhaust components, potentially causing a fire. - the publication writes.

An investigation by the Detroit-based traditional automaker found four instances of fires that are likely related to this defect. According to the report, faulty pumps at gas stations were contributing factors in at least two of these incidents.

As a remedy, dealers will install a protective shield to divert spilled fuel.

According to the report, the recall affects Corvette models from 2023 to 2025, as well as their convertible and coupe variants from 2026. It is estimated that about 0.1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

Recall

