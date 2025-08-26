$41.430.15
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
General Motors recalls over 20,000 Chevrolet Corvette cars in the USA: what is the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

General Motors is recalling over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette cars from the 2023-2025 model years in the USA. The reason is a fuel leak, which could lead to a fire.

General Motors is recalling over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles from the 2023-2025 model years in the US due to a fuel leak issue.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

General Motors is recalling over 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles in the US due to a fuel leak issue. When refueling these vehicles, fuel can spill into the cavity around the fuel filler cap and then leak onto an ignition source, such as a hot engine or exhaust components, potentially causing a fire.

- the publication writes.

An investigation by the Detroit-based traditional automaker found four instances of fires that are likely related to this defect. According to the report, faulty pumps at gas stations were contributing factors in at least two of these incidents.

As a remedy, dealers will install a protective shield to divert spilled fuel.

According to the report, the recall affects Corvette models from 2023 to 2025, as well as their convertible and coupe variants from 2026. It is estimated that about 0.1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

Recall

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 vehicles in the US due to a potential low-pressure fuel pump malfunction that could lead to engine stalling. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

