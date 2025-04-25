$41.690.02
47.420.13
Full traffic for entry into Ukraine has been restored at the "Yahodyn" checkpoint - customs officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Full traffic has been restored in the lane "entry into Ukraine". The repair work lasted from March 24 and was scheduled to be completed on May 1, 2025.

Full traffic for entry into Ukraine has been restored at the "Yahodyn" checkpoint - customs officers

Full traffic on entry to Ukraine was restored at the "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border after the early completion of repairs, the State Customs Service reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Repair works of the road surface at the "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" checkpoint have been completed. Therefore, the partial restrictions on the passage of vehicles established on the "entry to Ukraine" lane have been lifted

- the customs officers said.

Earlier, the State Customs Service warned international carriers that from March 24, 2025, repairs to the cement-concrete pavement will begin at this checkpoint on the border with Poland. Its implementation made it impossible to use one of the two installed weighing complexes for weighing trucks in motion.

"Construction and installation works were to last until May 01, 2025, but the contractor completed them earlier," the customs service noted.

Ukrainians were warned about possible delays at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland24.04.25, 13:32 • 4814 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$94,523.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.23
Золото
$3,303.66
Ethereum
$1,787.63