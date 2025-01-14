Full membership in NATO and the EU will bring stability not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe - Estonian Foreign Minister

Ukraine's full membership in the European Union and NATO will bring stability not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhkna during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

Everyone understands that if there is just a ceasefire, if the Minsk agreements are repeated, it will not be enough. Therefore, perhaps if there is a pause or something, the aggression will continue. Because the main thing is that Putin has not changed his main goal, and Putin's goal was not to gain any more territory. The goal was completely different. Actually, it was not even to destroy Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation, but to destroy the existing rules in terms of security architecture. What can we do right now? We need to support and continue to support Ukraine - Tsakhkna said.

He called for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry and the Ukrainian economy, which would be the starting point for strengthening Ukraine's position. He also said that in order for a just and lasting peace to come, Ukraine needs effective security guarantees.

It may not be full membership (of Ukraine in NATO - ed.) at the beginning, but now is not the time to discuss these technical things. We have to be sure and stand by this position that full membership in the European Union and full membership in NATO provides stability not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe. It is also in our interests. Ukraine will become a full member of NATO, because we see that neutrality is actually a green light for Putin - Tsakhkna added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of all German political parties supporting Ukraine and noted that the risks of not defending Ukraine today mean thinking about how to defend ourselves tomorrow.