Full membership in NATO and the EU will bring stability not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe - Estonian Foreign Minister

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125885 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115085 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155147 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104129 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113724 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137206 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113795 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111636 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 125886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181661 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171125 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111642 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137213 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129578 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147196 views
Actual
Full membership in NATO and the EU will bring stability not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe - Estonian Foreign Minister

Full membership in NATO and the EU will bring stability not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe - Estonian Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33327 views

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tähkna said that Ukraine's full membership in the EU and NATO would ensure the stability of the whole of Europe. He emphasized the need for investment in Ukraine's defense industry and economy.

Ukraine's full membership in the European Union and NATO will bring stability not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhkna during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

Everyone understands that if there is just a ceasefire, if the Minsk agreements are repeated, it will not be enough. Therefore, perhaps if there is a pause or something, the aggression will continue. Because the main thing is that Putin has not changed his main goal, and Putin's goal was not to gain any more territory. The goal was completely different. Actually, it was not even to destroy Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation, but to destroy the existing rules in terms of security architecture. What can we do right now? We need to support and continue to support Ukraine 

- Tsakhkna said.

He called for investment in the Ukrainian defense industry and the Ukrainian economy, which would be the starting point for strengthening Ukraine's position. He also said that in order for a just and lasting peace to come, Ukraine needs effective security guarantees.

It may not be full membership (of Ukraine in NATO - ed.) at the beginning, but now is not the time to discuss these technical things. We have to be sure and stand by this position that full membership in the European Union and full membership in NATO provides stability not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe. It is also in our interests. Ukraine will become a full member of NATO, because we see that neutrality is actually a green light for Putin 

- Tsakhkna added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of all German political parties supporting Ukraine and noted that the risks of not defending Ukraine today mean thinking about how to defend ourselves tomorrow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising