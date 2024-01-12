FSB adds Russian Volunteer Corps to the list of terrorist organizations

"The Russian Volunteer Corps has been added to the list of terrorist organizations in Russia. This is stated on the FSB website. The organization became the 50th on the list, UNN reports .

Details

The decision to recognize the RDC as a terrorist organization was made by the 2nd Western District Military Court.

According to Russian media, at the end of November 2023, the Second Western District Military Court sentenced the founder of the RDC Denis Kapustin to life imprisonment.

Rosfinmonitoring has included Kapustin in the list of individuals and organizations with information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism. In Russia, Kapustin was put on an international wanted list.