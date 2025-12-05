Frosts with gusty winds are coming to Ukraine: weather forecast for December 6 and 7

$42.180.02
11:17 AM • 13555 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 15484 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 21575 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 34840 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 44264 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 38302 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 65000 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34618 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57504 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24744 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 28762 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 15554 views
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhoto08:25 AM • 5588 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 16214 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 11866 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 28843 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 49439 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 3538 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 15625 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 23180 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 37102 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 37246 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Frosts with gusty winds are coming to Ukraine: weather forecast for December 6 and 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On the weekend, December 6 and 7, it will be cool in Ukraine, with temperatures at night ranging from 2 degrees Celsius above zero to 4 degrees Celsius below zero, and during the day +2 to +6 degrees Celsius. Dry weather is expected, but with gusty easterly winds, and stormy gusts are possible in the south.

Frosts with gusty winds are coming to Ukraine: weather forecast for December 6 and 7

On Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, the weather in Ukraine will be cool. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

On December 6, Ukraine will celebrate St. Nicholas Day and the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - at night the air temperature will be from 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius below zero. During the day on December 6-7, +2+6 degrees Celsius are expected, in Zakarpattia and the south of Crimea +7+11 degrees Celsius.

The anticyclone will determine the weather without precipitation everywhere in Ukraine on the weekend. But with gusty winds of eastern directions, and in the southern part of Ukraine even stormy gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are possible

- the forecast says.

In Kyiv, on St. Nicholas Day and on Sunday, December 7, dry, cool weather is expected. At night -1-3 degrees Celsius, during the day +1+4 degrees Celsius, Didenko added.

She urged Ukrainians to be careful on the streets, as sidewalks and roads may be slippery.

Warm and without precipitation: forecasters gave a weather forecast for December 505.12.25, 06:59 • 2612 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv