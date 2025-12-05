Frosts with gusty winds are coming to Ukraine: weather forecast for December 6 and 7

On Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, the weather in Ukraine will be cool. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

On December 6, Ukraine will celebrate St. Nicholas Day and the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - at night the air temperature will be from 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius below zero. During the day on December 6-7, +2+6 degrees Celsius are expected, in Zakarpattia and the south of Crimea +7+11 degrees Celsius.

The anticyclone will determine the weather without precipitation everywhere in Ukraine on the weekend. But with gusty winds of eastern directions, and in the southern part of Ukraine even stormy gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are possible - the forecast says.

In Kyiv, on St. Nicholas Day and on Sunday, December 7, dry, cool weather is expected. At night -1-3 degrees Celsius, during the day +1+4 degrees Celsius, Didenko added.

She urged Ukrainians to be careful on the streets, as sidewalks and roads may be slippery.

