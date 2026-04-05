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From security issues to cooperation - Zelenskyy spoke about the results of his trip to Damascus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3402 views

Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of Syria and Turkey on defense and energy. The parties discussed overcoming the consequences of the war and stability.

From security issues to cooperation - Zelenskyy spoke about the results of his trip to Damascus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of his trip to Syria, reporting on bilateral and trilateral negotiations, expanding cooperation in security, energy, and food stability, as well as discussing ways to overcome the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

An important day of negotiations in Damascus – today there was both a bilateral format with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and negotiations with the participation of our teams. And there was a trilateral conversation – Ukraine, Syria, Turkey. We are building new relations, new opportunities, and expanding work for security

- the President wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that many issues were discussed: from security and defense and the situation in the region due to all events around Iran to energy and infrastructure cooperation between our countries.

"We will also continue to work on food security. We discussed in detail how to overcome the consequences of the war, and the negotiation process regarding Russia's war against our state and people," Zelenskyy noted.

Thank you to all Syrians who welcomed us today. Ukraine was among the first to support the new Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. We are ready to continue supporting stability and development. We will work even more together so that our peoples, our countries are stronger and so that our economies can also become stronger. Thank you

- added the President.

Zelenskyy and Turkish Foreign Minister arrive in Damascus05.04.26, 17:17 • 4758 views

Olga Rozgon

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