From casting to filming with Joe Wright: how Oleksandr Rudynskyi got a role in The Agency

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

From casting to filming with Joe Wright: how Oleksandr Rudynskyi got a role in The Agency

From casting to filming with Joe Wright: how Oleksandr Rudynskyi got a role in The Agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

Oleksandr Rudynskyi has been cast as a Ukrainian military man in the international TV series The Agency. The actor shared his experience of working with director Joe Wright and spoke about the absence of Russian actors on the set.

Famous Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi shared his experience of filming The Agency, a thriller series by Hollywood directors Joe Wright and Neil Burger, and whether there were any Russian actors on the set.

 He said this in an interview with Serhiy Lykhovyda on the YouTube channel “Rozvova”, UNN reports.

Details

 The actor said that in order to get on the set of international projects, he needs the help of his German agency. Actually, it happened this time too. The casting process began with an online conference with Joe Wright, the director of the first episodes, known for the movie Dark Times.

The actor also talked to the casting director who worked on the second part of Yorgos Lanthimos' Dune. After two takes, the scene was recorded in Ukrainian, which was an important moment for the actor. Rudynsky waited for about a month and a half for the casting results.

 Oleksandr Rudynskyi auditioned for the role of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Butenko, who performs undercover missions in the government-controlled and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to him, foreign actors who live in Kyiv and those from Europe auditioned for the role.

Five directors worked on the 10 episodes of the series: Joe Wright, Grant Heslov, Philip Mertin, Zetna Fuentes, and Neil Berger. For Oleksandr Rudynskyi, The Agency is the largest foreign project he has ever starred in.

I appear in four episodes. Joe Wright was the first director who came on board. He considered all the ideas you offered him. He even came up with a scene that wasn't in the script, because I made the Ukraine forever free gesture there. And there's a shot that also went viral, where I break the glass and shout: “Glory to Ukraine, you s*xes,” when we pass a Russian checkpoint. The pyrotechnics were supposed to load explosives on the rear window. And it exploded, but did not break completely. In this take, I started breaking it with my assault rifle, which added some tension. It was already the fifth or sixth take, and at that moment it didn't explode completely, I started to break it out, and that's why this “Glory to Ukraine, you s*x” was born. I was worried that he wouldn't reshoot it. He took it into the edit and it's very nice. I was very worried whether they would insert things like “Glory to Ukraine”. Although in the script of the 10th episode, in the finale, in the decisive episode, I had my character's line “Glory to Ukraine” written in the script

- Rudynsky shared.

The actor also added that participation in the series was not only his biggest international project, but also a step towards popularizing Ukrainian actors in world cinema. He emphasized the importance of cultural representation of Ukraine and support for actors who can become part of major film projects without the participation of Russian colleagues.

In addition, the actor has a position: not to participate in filming with actors from the aggressor country. Therefore, he had no comment  on the presence of the Russian actor in the TV series The Agency. According to him, he saw the Russian actor only once at a rehearsal, but did not share scenes or interact with him on the set.

I saw him once at a rehearsal. He is Russian, but he has lived in London for many years. We discussed this issue with the director. I asked them whether Russians would participate. They said no, they wouldn't. In fact, that's what happened. All the Russians and Belarusians, because there is a linear character, a Belarusian, are not played by Russians. The Belarusian is played by a Pole. There are also actors from the Baltic countries. A Georgian plays a Russian

- explained Rudynsky.

“You can't say no to that.” Lesya Nikitiuk gets married07.01.25, 11:06 • 118066 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Culture
yorgos-lanthimosYorgos Lanthimos
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon
kyivKyiv

