Fraudsters defrauded EU citizens of €300,000 in a call center scheme with "drops"; they were exposed as part of an international cyber operation - Prosecutor General

As part of the international cyber operation "Scammer", Ukraine and Latvia exposed participants of a fraudulent scheme for 300 thousand euros, involving a call center and "drops" to deceive EU citizens, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Wednesday on social media, UNN reports.

International cyber operation "Scammer": Ukraine and Latvia exposed participants of a fraudulent scheme for 300 thousand euros. Within the framework of a joint investigative group (JIT) of Ukraine and Latvia during the international cyber operation "Scammer", which is supported by Europol and Eurojust, two Ukrainians involved in the operation of a fraudulent call center were exposed. - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, "the perpetrators called EU citizens, posing as police or bank employees, and convinced them to invest in supposedly profitable investments." "After that, they gained remote access to the victims' online banking and transferred money to the accounts of straw persons," he said.

"At least 20 victims, citizens of Latvia, have been identified so far. The amount of damages exceeds 300 thousand euros," Kravchenko noted.

As the Prosecutor General reported, the participants of the scheme are a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. "They sought out so-called 'drops', opened accounts in European banks in their names, and organized the withdrawal and distribution of cash," he indicated.

During searches in Ukraine with the participation of Latvian law enforcement officers, according to him, the group members were exposed at their place of residence.

"They were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 195 of the Criminal Code of Latvia (legalization of criminally obtained funds)," Kravchenko said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Other involved persons are being identified. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

In Dnipro, fraudsters profited from deceiving EU citizens with crypto through call centers; elite cars and millions in foreign currency were found – Prosecutor General