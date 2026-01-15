France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - Macron

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 3024 views
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 9572 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 39654 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 52089 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30172 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 30628 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49402 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40355 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41183 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35309 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 28494 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 18129 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 26390 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 34874 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 15476 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 34935 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 39654 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 52089 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 55167 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 68023 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nataliia Kalmykova
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 18169 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 41805 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 75712 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 66813 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 70885 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Film

France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

A year ago, Ukraine relied primarily on American intelligence capabilities. Today, France provides two-thirds of these capabilities.

France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - Macron

France currently provides the bulk of Ukraine's intelligence capabilities, said French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to Franceinfo.

If a year ago Ukraine was predominantly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today two-thirds are provided by France.

- stated the French President in Istres.

He also added that 34 countries of the Coalition of the Willing finance 100% of the resources allocated to Ukraine.

"If we can 100% counter Russia's attacks, Putin's terror will be meaningless": Zelenskyy emphasized air defense to partners after another Russian strike on energy infrastructure14.01.26, 11:51 • 3620 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
Ukraine