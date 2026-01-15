France now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence capabilities - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
A year ago, Ukraine relied primarily on American intelligence capabilities. Today, France provides two-thirds of these capabilities.
France currently provides the bulk of Ukraine's intelligence capabilities, said French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to Franceinfo.
If a year ago Ukraine was predominantly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today two-thirds are provided by France.
He also added that 34 countries of the Coalition of the Willing finance 100% of the resources allocated to Ukraine.
