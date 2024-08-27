Four people were killed and 16 injured: Zelensky shows video of the aftermath of the Russia's night attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a large-scale night attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the enemy used more than 90 air targets, including drones and missiles, killing 4 people and injuring 16, UNN reports.

The rescue operation is underway at the sites of hits and falling debris in the regions of Ukraine that were under Russian attack last night. All services are involved, and the rubble is being cleared. Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defense, four people were killed and 16 injured. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims - Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to him, the enemy used a total of more than 90 air targets against civilians and infrastructure: 81 "Shahed", as well as cruise, ballistic and aerial missiles.

"We will definitely respond to this and all other strikes of Russia. Crimes against humanity cannot be committed with impunity," the President emphasized.

