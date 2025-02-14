Four people injured in Russian night attacks in Kharkiv region: two teenagers among them

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5051 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49015 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75371 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101072 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153348 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110103 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87769 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54898 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105828 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117456 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144018 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83689 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134256 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136163 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164415 views
Four people injured in Russian night attacks in Kharkiv region: two teenagers among them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24925 views

Four people, including two minors, were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region. At least 15 residential buildings were damaged in Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv and Zamist village.

Four people, including two minors, were injured today as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 14, at about 4:30 a.m., the Russian military shelled the city of Kupiansk. Two men aged 76 and 47 sustained concussions. At least five residential buildings were damaged. It has been preliminarily established that the Russian armed forces shelled the town with MLRS.

Also today, at 1:20 a.m., an enemy attack drone hit a private residential sector in Bohodukhiv. Private households, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Two minors suffered acute stress reaction: a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

On February 13, at approximately 18:20, the Russian army attacked the village of Zamist in Kupyansk district from the air. At least 10 private houses were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to preliminary data, the occupants hit the village with a FAB-250 from UMPK.

Pre-trial investigations into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Russia fired 133 drones at Ukraine at night: how many were shot down and what are the consequences of the Russian attack14.02.25, 08:39 • 27258 views

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
fab-250FAB-250
kharkivKharkiv

