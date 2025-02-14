Four people injured in Russian night attacks in Kharkiv region: two teenagers among them

Four people, including two minors, were injured today as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv region, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 14, at about 4:30 a.m., the Russian military shelled the city of Kupiansk. Two men aged 76 and 47 sustained concussions. At least five residential buildings were damaged. It has been preliminarily established that the Russian armed forces shelled the town with MLRS.

Also today, at 1:20 a.m., an enemy attack drone hit a private residential sector in Bohodukhiv. Private households, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Two minors suffered acute stress reaction: a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

On February 13, at approximately 18:20, the Russian army attacked the village of Zamist in Kupyansk district from the air. At least 10 private houses were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to preliminary data, the occupants hit the village with a FAB-250 from UMPK.

Pre-trial investigations into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

