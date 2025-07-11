For scrap: the repair of Russia's only aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" may end in its disposal

Russia may abandon the restoration of the aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov". Representatives of the main command of the Navy are to decide whether it is expedient to return the ship to the combat strength of the Russian fleet.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Restoration work and modernization of Russia's only aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" have currently been suspended. The main command of the Russian Navy, as well as the "United Shipbuilding Corporation", plan to decide whether it is expedient to continue work on the repair of the aircraft carrier.

Former commander of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral Serhiy Avakyants, believes that the modernization of the "Admiral Kuznetsov" is impractical, Radio Svoboda reports. In Russia, it is believed that the fleet primarily needs carriers of unmanned systems.

Long modernization of not the most modern ship

Among other comments in the context of "Admiral Kuznetsov".

The ship has a power plant that is not the most modern in terms of design and reliability. - explained Ilya Kramnik, an employee of the Center for Strategic Planning Studies at IMEMO RAS.

Kramnik believes that it would be more expedient for the Russian authorities to build another ship, such as a "promising deck fighter" with a gas turbine power plant and radio-electronic equipment.

There are also remarks from a Russian reserve rear admiral, who reminded:

The "Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Naval Activity until 2030" state that the Northern and Pacific Fleets must have an aircraft carrier formation. - said reserve Rear Admiral Mykhailo Chekmasov to journalists.

But without air cover, "long voyages" are indispensable - adds Vasyl Dandykin, Captain 1st Rank.

Reference

The repair of the aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" began in 2018 after the ship returned from the Mediterranean Sea, where the aircraft carrier participated in another Russian "operation" in Syria. But the completion dates for the repair of the "Kuznetsov" and the modernization of the cruiser have been repeatedly postponed.

Recall

The Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation lost dominance after Ukrainian attacks that destroyed 24 Russian vessels. The fleet moved to Novorossiysk, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the British Ministry of Defense.