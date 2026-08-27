Fire reported at Ozon warehouse in Russia following drone attack in Bashkortostan
Kyiv • UNN
An Ozon warehouse caught fire in Blagoveshchensk after a drone attack. Residents of Sterlitamak reported explosions, while the airport in Ufa was closed.
A fire has been reported at an Ozon warehouse in russia following a drone attack in Bashkortostan, monitoring resources reported on Thursday, according to UNN.
Details
"In Blagoveshchensk, Bashkortostan, the Ozon warehouse is on fire after the strikes," Exilenova+ reports.
According to data from the ASTRA Telegram channel, "Bashkortostan was attacked by drones; residents of Sterlitamak reported explosions and UAVs flying overhead, while the airport in Ufa was closed."
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