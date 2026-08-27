Fire reported at Ozon warehouse in Russia following drone attack in Bashkortostan

A fire has been reported at an Ozon warehouse in russia following a drone attack in Bashkortostan, monitoring resources reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

"In Blagoveshchensk, Bashkortostan, the Ozon warehouse is on fire after the strikes," Exilenova+ reports.

According to data from the ASTRA Telegram channel, "Bashkortostan was attacked by drones; residents of Sterlitamak reported explosions and UAVs flying overhead, while the airport in Ufa was closed."

It was Ozon’s turn: the Ministry of Defense commented on the strike against a Russian logistics hub