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Fire reported at Ozon warehouse in Russia following drone attack in Bashkortostan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

An Ozon warehouse caught fire in Blagoveshchensk after a drone attack. Residents of Sterlitamak reported explosions, while the airport in Ufa was closed.

Fire reported at Ozon warehouse in Russia following drone attack in Bashkortostan

A fire has been reported at an Ozon warehouse in russia following a drone attack in Bashkortostan, monitoring resources reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

"In Blagoveshchensk, Bashkortostan, the Ozon warehouse is on fire after the strikes," Exilenova+ reports.

According to data from the ASTRA Telegram channel, "Bashkortostan was attacked by drones; residents of Sterlitamak reported explosions and UAVs flying overhead, while the airport in Ufa was closed."

It was Ozon’s turn: the Ministry of Defense commented on the strike against a Russian logistics hub22.08.26, 17:56 • 4759 views

Julia Shramko

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