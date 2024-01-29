ukenru
Actual
Flu and ARVI epidemic threshold exceeded 34% in Rivne region: some schools switched to remote learning

Flu and ARVI epidemic threshold exceeded 34% in Rivne region: some schools switched to remote learning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24103 views

In the Rivne region of Ukraine, six schools have temporarily switched to distance learning due to a significant increase in the incidence of flu and acute respiratory infections.

In Rivne region, due to a significant increase in the epidemiological incidence of influenza and ARVI, some schoolchildren will temporarily switch to distance learning. This was stated by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports .

Details 

According to him, 9427 residents of the region fell ill with flu and acute respiratory infections over the past week . This is 35% more than in the previous seven days. The number of hospitalizations related to acute respiratory diseases has also increased.

Six schools switched to distance learning due to the high incidence of illness. These are: Rivne Lyceum No. 7, Rafalivka Peter and Paul Lyceum, Lyudynskyi Lyceum, Znosytskyi Lyceum, Piskivskyi Lyceum, Kostopil Lyceum No. 6

- Koval's statements. 

He also explained that currently most of the patients are children, but the incidence among adults has increased by a quarter.

There is currently no need to introduce quarantine in Ukraine due to influenza and COVID-19 - Ministry of Health11.01.24, 17:11 • 143400 views

The incidence rate is high and exceeds the epidemic threshold by 34%

- summarized the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Addendum

Koval noted that vaccination is an effective defense against respiratory infections. He also reminded that the mask regime remains an effective way to prevent the spread of the disease. 

Recall

According to the Ministry of Health, the incidence of influenza A and B in Ukraine is growing faster than in previous years, competing with the rate of spread of Covid-19.

However, the epidemiological situation remains under control and currently does not require the introduction of anti-epidemic measures at the national level.

Due to the flu, Vinnytsia schoolchildren will study online starting next week27.01.24, 10:02 • 31259 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

