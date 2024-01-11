ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104640 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114330 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144833 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141030 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285463 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178316 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

There is currently no need to introduce quarantine in Ukraine due to influenza and COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

There is currently no need to introduce quarantine in Ukraine due to influenza and COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143402 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine does not see the need for a national quarantine due to influenza and COVID-19, relying on regional measures and anti-epidemic protocols.

Currently, there is no need to introduce a nationwide quarantine in Ukraine due to the flu and COVID-19. Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin told UNN.

Details

When asked whether the situation currently requires the introduction of quarantine in Ukraine, Kuzin replied: "As of today, no. Regarding quarantine, this option was preserved in the pre-digital era, then there was a nationwide quarantine, and after it was canceled, the old option returned. In fact, it works very simply: if we record an excess of the average annual incidence of influenza or ARVI in a region or district, then the emergency response commission gathers at the request of the chief state sanitary doctor, which can declare quarantine in the region.

He noted that quarantine is an extreme measure, as the so-called enhanced anti-epidemic measures are most often applied when the first signs of an increase in the incidence are recorded.

"It may be a recommendation to wear a mask, transfer employees to a remote work format, introduce certain restrictive measures to prevent crowds, etc. These restrictive anti-epidemic measures are usually sufficient. This prevents such an outbreak and allows us not to introduce quarantine," Kuzin said.

Kuzin said that at the beginning of this epidemic season, several regions exceeded the epidemic threshold.

"This issue was considered by the regional level emergency response commission, a list of local and anti-epidemic measures was adopted, and the situation began to improve, without quarantine. As of today, no region has exceeded the threshold, so no such decisions are made, and we expect that the numbers may increase slightly in terms of the incidence rate at the end of January, but let's hope that this will be avoided due to timely anti-epidemic measures," Kuzin said.

Addendum 

At the end of November 2023, Kuzin reported that quarantine could be introduced in three regions due to the spread of COVID-19.

Add

  In the first week of this year, more than 10,000 new cases of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv. Ten adults died in hospitals as a result of the disease.  Kyiv authorities advise wearing masks in crowds due to COVID-19 and flu risks, sharing the WHO's concerns. 

Anna Murashko

Health

Contact us about advertising