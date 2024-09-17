Floods in Europe continue to affect Ukrainian train traffic: what has changed

Ukrzaliznytsia has announced changes in train routes through Central Europe due to flooding. Some flights have changed their routes, others are running as scheduled, and bus transfers have been organized in some areas, the company said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

As of Tuesday morning, the situation with trains in Central Europe is reportedly as follows amid the fight against the elements:

The flight Vienna - Kyiv - Vienna continues to operate as Budapest - Kyiv - Budapest.

The route Vienna - Chop - Vienna with Hungarian Intercity cars also runs as Budapest - Chop - Budapest.

The Prague - Przemysl - Prague flight will be resumed via a detour route via Petrovice u Karvině station without calling at Ostrava.

The Prague - Chop - Prague flight will continue to detour with a slight delay.

For technical reasons, a bus shuttle service has been set up between Záhonya and Tuzser for flights 146 Chop-Budapest and 644 Debrecen-Mukachevo, and Hungarian coordinators are working.

"All trains between Ukraine and Warsaw, Chełm, Przemyśl, Kosice, Budapest, Záhony, and Chisinau are running on schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

