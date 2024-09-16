At least 16 people have already become victims of floods in Europe

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Central and Eastern Europe has risen to at least 16, with several more people reported missing. Authorities reported deaths in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Austria and warned that the worst was yet to come. This was reported by The Guardian, UNN and UNN.

Details

The Czech police chief said on Monday that a woman drowned in a stream that burst its banks near Bruntal, a town of about 15,000 people in the northeast of the country. Seven other people are still missing.

In Austria, local media reported that two men in their 70s and 80s drowned after being trapped by rising floodwaters in their homes in the towns of Beheimkirchen and Sierndorf, located in the hard-hit northeastern state of Lower Austria.

Ukrainian children cannot return from Austria due to bad weather, situation is under control of the Embassy - MFA

The death toll in Poland has risen to six: a surgeon returning from hospital duty drowned in the southwestern city of Nysa, and four people died in the southern cities of Bielsko-Biała and Lądek-Zdrój, firefighters said.

Due to the storm named Boris, hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

Train schedules have been changed due to floods in Europe: how they will run