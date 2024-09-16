Ukrainian children cannot return from Austria due to bad weather, situation is under control of the Embassy - MFA

27 Ukrainian children cannot return from Austria due to weather conditions, the Ukrainian Embassy is controlling the situation, diplomats have provided food and accommodation for the children, and are working on their safe return, said the consular representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AI-avatar Victoria Shi, UNN reports.

Details

"Consular representative Victoria Shi's comment on the group of Ukrainian children who cannot return from Austria due to bad weather: the situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria. The consuls are in contact with two accompanying persons, the leaders of the group of 27 children. Ukrainian diplomats also provided meals for the children and their accommodation in a hotel," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As noted, "the embassies of Ukraine in Austria and Hungary are working in coordination with each other to work out options for returning the children to Ukraine." "We are proud of our winners of national and international Olympiads in physics, astronomy and chemistry and will make every effort to ensure that they can safely return from Austria to Ukraine despite the bad weather," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

