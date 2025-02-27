Finland prepares new defense aid program for Ukraine worth 660 million euros

The Finnish Ministry of Defense is preparing a new program to support Ukraine for 660 million euros, aimed at orders for the Finnish defense industry, the country's Defense Ministry said on February 26, writes UNN.

Details

“In the first government changes to the budget, the Defense Ministry's proposal for a new funding package of 660 million euros for the Finnish defense industry is discussed,” the report said.

“So far we have mainly supported Ukraine by transferring stocks, but in the future the products will largely be ordered from our domestic companies. Through these decisions, we will strengthen both Ukraine's chances for fair peace terms and the Finnish security sector and security of supply in the future,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen said.

A new support program has been in preparation since last autumn. The procurement will be carried out by the Finnish Armed Forces Logistics Department. “The starting point for material procurement is Ukraine's critical needs, the suitability of the product for delivery, and the companies' production and delivery capabilities. The products will be transferred to Ukraine as part of future material aid packages,” the statement said.

In the coming weeks, the Defense Secretary is indicated to chair a roundtable to discuss the funding package in more detail with the defense industry.

Supplement

According to the country's Defense Ministry, Finland has transferred 27 defense aid packages to Ukraine. The value of all defense aid packages provided by Finland to Ukraine, including the latest package, is about 2.5bn euros.