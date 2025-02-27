Finland prepares new defense aid program for Ukraine worth 660 million euros

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43611 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86755 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114513 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106752 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149701 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120211 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24551 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119433 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46937 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119433 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149701 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193059 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123654 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125803 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155519 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135963 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143404 views
Finland prepares new defense aid program for Ukraine worth 660 million euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23573 views

The Finnish Defense Ministry plans to allocate 660m euros for orders for the Finnish defense industry in support of Ukraine. The procurement will be based on Ukraine's critical needs and the capabilities of Finnish companies.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense is preparing a new program to support Ukraine for 660 million euros, aimed at orders for the Finnish defense industry, the country's Defense Ministry said on February 26, writes UNN.

Details

“In the first government changes to the budget, the Defense Ministry's proposal for a new funding package of 660 million euros for the Finnish defense industry is discussed,” the report said.

“So far we have mainly supported Ukraine by transferring stocks, but in the future the products will largely be ordered from our domestic companies. Through these decisions, we will strengthen both Ukraine's chances for fair peace terms and the Finnish security sector and security of supply in the future,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen said.

A new support program has been in preparation since last autumn. The procurement will be carried out by the Finnish Armed Forces Logistics Department. “The starting point for material procurement is Ukraine's critical needs, the suitability of the product for delivery, and the companies' production and delivery capabilities. The products will be transferred to Ukraine as part of future material aid packages,” the statement said.

In the coming weeks, the Defense Secretary is indicated to chair a roundtable to discuss the funding package in more detail with the defense industry.

Supplement

According to the country's Defense Ministry, Finland has transferred 27 defense aid packages to Ukraine. The value of all defense aid packages provided by Finland to Ukraine, including the latest package, is about 2.5bn euros.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine

