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Finland does not demand that Ukraine stop striking Russia's oil sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen confirmed Ukraine's right to self-defense and strikes against Russia. Helsinki is developing a drone defense system after a UAV crash.

Finland does not demand that Ukraine stop striking Russia's oil sector

Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, stated that Helsinki does not demand that Ukraine stop or reduce strikes on the Russian oil sector. At the same time, according to her, the authorities must guarantee the safety of Finnish citizens. Valtonen said this in a comment for YLE, as well as on the air of A-studio, writes UNN.

Details

Valtonen emphasized that Finland does not make such demands to Kyiv.

Finland does not demand anything of the sort. But, of course, we must ensure that Finns are not put in danger.

– she stated.

The head of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed that Ukraine has the right to self-defense.

Ukraine is allowed to defend itself. We do not make any demands on Ukraine regarding which targets it seeks to influence in Russia.

– said Valtonen.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had received "signals" from certain allies regarding a possible reduction of long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector.

What Finland stated after the drone incident

Against the backdrop of recent events, Finland is also working on creating a drone defense system. According to Valtonen's assessment, it could be put into operation within a few months.

On Sunday, two drones crashed in the southeast of the country – one in Kouvola, the other in Luumäki. The origin of the second drone has not yet been established, but authorities confirmed that one of the drones was Ukrainian.

Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb discussed work on the American front and the drone incident30.03.26, 13:57 • 4014 views

According to Valtonen, the incident did not lead to significant changes in the security situation in Finland. She stated that there are no signs of deliberate hostile activity directed against the country, and the drones likely entered Finnish territory by accident.

Our starting point in the discussion with the Ukrainians is that this should not happen. Finland has strong defense forces and security agencies. We will do everything possible to ensure that Finland continues to be a safe country to live in.

– Valtonen concluded.

Finland suggested that drones that fell near Kouvola could have been Ukrainian29.03.26, 17:28 • 6500 views

Stepan Haftko

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