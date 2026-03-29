Finland suggested that drones that fell near Kouvola could have been Ukrainian

In Finland, the origin of drones that fell in the Kouvola area is being investigated. It is likely that these are Ukrainian drones that went off course, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said during an interview on Sunday, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Finnish government, the origin of the drones is currently being established.

At the end of the interview, however, the Finnish Ministry of Defense confirmed that at least one of the drones is Ukrainian.

Orpo noted that decisions to shoot down such targets are made separately each time, depending on the specific situation. This time, the drones were not shot down; they fell to the ground on their own, although a Hornet fighter jet was scrambled to identify them.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the appearance of drones as far as the Kouvola area is not a desirable development.

Separately, Orpo spoke about the security situation in Europe. In his opinion, European countries should take on increasing responsibility for both peaceful efforts regarding Ukraine and their own defense, especially given that the US's attention is currently focused on Iran.

Recall

On Sunday morning, March 29, several low-flying and slow-moving objects were observed in the airspace in the maritime zone and southeastern Finland.