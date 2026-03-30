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Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb discussed work on the American front and the drone incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2348 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with the leader of Finland agreements in the Middle East and the drone incident. The leaders are preparing new communication formats in the EU.

Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb discussed work on the American front and the drone incident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed agreements in the Middle East, work in the American direction, and a drone incident with Finnish President Alexander Stubb – the parties view the incident similarly, and Kyiv is providing the necessary information, UNN reports.

Details

"I spoke with the President of Finland. It is important that all of us in Europe coordinate substantively. That's exactly what Alex and I are doing," Zelenskyy stated on social media.

According to the President, he "informed about the meetings and negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf region that I had these days." "There are already strategic agreements, and our contribution to security and stabilization can be significant," Zelenskyy noted.

"Alex told about his activities. Security is paramount, and now, when the world is so destabilized, not a single day can be lost: joint actions and joint results are needed. We are preparing communication formats with other European leaders," the President said.

Unwavering attention is also paid to work in the American direction. Of course, we mentioned the drone incident that recently occurred in Finland. Alex and I see this situation similarly. We are providing all necessary information. Thank you!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Stubb stated there was no military threat after drones fell in Finland29.03.26, 21:53 • 10294 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
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Alexander Stubb
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine