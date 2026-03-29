Stubb stated there was no military threat after drones fell in Finland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that in the morning, drones deviated from their course and flew into Finnish territory. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"This morning, drones entered Finnish territory. One of them has been identified as Ukrainian. I emphasize that Finland is not under any military threat. Our authorities reacted immediately. I thank all authorities for their effective actions," the statement reads.

According to Stubb, the investigation into the events is ongoing.

"We are closely monitoring developments. The authorities maintain readiness to respond to various situations. Finland is ready to control and protect its territory," he noted.

Addition

The Finnish Air Force identified one of the objects that violated the country's airspace on Sunday afternoon as a Ukrainian An-196 "Lyutyi" drone.

Recall

Two drones crashed near the city of Kouvola after illegally crossing the border. The Air Force deployed a Hornet fighter jet.

Finland convenes defense committee meeting over drone incidents