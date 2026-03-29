Finland convenes defense committee meeting over drone incidents

The Finnish Parliamentary Defense Committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on March 31 to discuss current defense issues, including drone incidents in the country's southeast. This was announced by the committee chairman Heikki Autto on the X platform, UNN reports.

The Parliamentary Defense Committee will convene for an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 31, to discuss current defense issues. We will hear expert opinions on the arrival of drones in Finland. - the message says.

Meanwhile, Yle reported that the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation has launched a preliminary investigation into the drone crash in the southeast.

Initially, the case is being investigated as gross negligence causing public danger, but the criminal code may change as the investigation progresses, law enforcement officials said.

The main goal of the preliminary investigation is to determine where the flying devices came from and why they fell on Finnish territory. There is close cooperation in the investigation of this case, in particular, with the Finnish Border Guard and international partners. - stated Robin Lardot, head of the Finnish Border Police.

Addition

The Finnish Air Force identified one of the objects that violated the country's airspace on Sunday afternoon as a Ukrainian An-196 "Lyutyi" drone.

Recall

Two drones crashed near the city of Kouvola after illegally crossing the border. The Air Force deployed a Hornet fighter jet.