Fendi Changes Creative Director: Silvia Venturini Fendi to Become Honorary President

From October 1, Silvia Venturini Fendi will step down from her role as creative director of the fashion house Fendi and transition to the position of honorary president. She announced this on her Instagram, writes UNN.

Fashion house Fendi announced that Silvia Venturini will take over as honorary president from October 1, leaving behind the creative leadership of the brand.

These were truly exciting years, a journey I also undertook in the name of my grandmother Adele, my mother Anna, and her sisters. My heart goes out to Karl, an extraordinary master who honored me by allowing me to work alongside him, teaching me the art of sharing, a defining quality in the history of the women in my family, while also guiding me to nurture and protect my own creative vision so that I could fly on my own. What a wonderful journey it has been, not only creatively but also from a human perspective: first through my connection with Karl Lagerfeld, then with Kim Jones, and finally, but not least, with my fantastic team, who over the years have become part of my family.