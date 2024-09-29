explosions occurred in the krasnodar region, rostov and voronezh regions of russia

In Yeysk, Krasnodar region, explosions were heard near a military camp. Also, explosions were heard in Tsimlyansk, Volgodonsk and Samara in Rostov region. This was reported by Russian telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

RosSIA reported that the explosions near the military camp were reported by residents of Yeysk. The publication reminded that the airfield of the Russian Navy is also located there, where the 859th Center for Combat Use and Retraining of Naval Aviation Flight Personnel of the Russian Navy and the 190th Mixed Aviation Training Regiment of the Navy are based.

According to the channel, Russian military publics report an attack against energy and military facilities in Volgograd, Tambov, Orel, Lipetsk, Tula, and Saratov regions, as well as the Kuban and Stavropol. According to them, 70 to 150 drones are involved in the attack.

The governor of the Krasnodar region also stated that in the village of Shabelskoye, Shcherbynivka district, a drone allegedly suppressed by the RAB hit a tree and exploded, causing the blast wave to smash windows and doors in a nearby house and damaging a car. According to the governor, there were no casualties as a result of the accident.

The governor of the Rostov region reported that air defense forces allegedly destroyed 4 UAVs in the Azov region.

Unidentified drones also attacked the Voronezh region. The governor of the region reported several downed drones. Local residents reportedhearing at least 10 explosions.

