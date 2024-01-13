Explosions occurred in Chernihiv: city authorities say air defense system was working

There were explosions in Chernihiv. According to the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, air defense was activated, UNN reports.

The explosions in Chernihiv are the work of air defense. Stay in shelters! - Bryzhynsky said.

Threat of new large-scale shelling: the Air Force reported the launch of missiles from 6 Russian Tu-95MS