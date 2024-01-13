Explosions occurred in Chernihiv: city authorities say air defense system was working
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in Chernihiv during an air raid alert. The MVA reports on the work of air defense.
There were explosions in Chernihiv. According to the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, air defense was activated, UNN reports.
The explosions in Chernihiv are the work of air defense. Stay in shelters!
