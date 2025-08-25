Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 12992 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 24948 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 31585 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 29925 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 39695 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74327 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 62065 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33633 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56549 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35483 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.5m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news
Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in KyivAugust 24, 02:46 PM • 7318 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completedAugust 24, 03:28 PM • 8828 views
Vance: Ukrainians themselves will determine the borders of their stateAugust 24, 03:35 PM • 3888 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025August 24, 03:44 PM • 10177 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day06:31 PM • 11276 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 39695 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 74327 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 44388 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 58051 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 44878 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 44290 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 29714 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 30557 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 33254 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 39297 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Nord Stream 2
Football
Instagram

Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

A gas cylinder exploded in the Central Children's Store on Lubyanka Square in Moscow. One person died, several were injured.

Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured

At least one person was killed and several were injured as a result of a gas cylinder explosion in the Central Children's Store on Lubyanka Square in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The explosion occurred on Sunday in the iconic Moscow toy store "Detsky Mir" (Children's World), located next to the Federal Security Service headquarters.

Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, there is one fatality and several people were injured as a result of the incident

- said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to city authorities, the building, which also houses restaurants, shops, and a cinema, was evacuated. According to local media, a helium cylinder exploded.

Moscow assures that its oil discounts are attractive enough to keep India among buyers - Bloomberg20.08.25, 15:56 • 2708 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the WorldEvents