Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injured

At least one person was killed and several were injured as a result of a gas cylinder explosion in the Central Children's Store on Lubyanka Square in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The explosion occurred on Sunday in the iconic Moscow toy store "Detsky Mir" (Children's World), located next to the Federal Security Service headquarters.

Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, there is one fatality and several people were injured as a result of the incident - said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

According to city authorities, the building, which also houses restaurants, shops, and a cinema, was evacuated. According to local media, a helium cylinder exploded.

