Exchange rates: dollar rises against hryvnia

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
December 9, 08:28 PM • 11362 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 22772 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 32629 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 25034 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 19659 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 42576 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 34608 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 25459 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 30565 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 57033 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Popular news
Valeriy Lytvyn, violinist of the Veriovka Choir and sound engineer of the Berehynia Theater, died in the warDecember 9, 08:03 PM • 5722 views
22-year-old Ukrainian woman found dead in Czech Republic: compatriot confesses to murderDecember 9, 08:44 PM • 4060 views
Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis, reacted to Trump's statement about Crimea being "washed by four oceans"December 9, 09:41 PM • 9500 views
"Three stumbling blocks": WSJ learned what Ukraine and the US could not agree on during "peace talks"December 9, 11:00 PM • 8064 views
Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zoneVideoDecember 9, 11:32 PM • 4068 views
Publications
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 948 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 42574 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 36818 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 57032 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 19405 views
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 11874 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 29656 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 30429 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 66827 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 72232 views
Exchange rates: dollar rises against hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 42.18 hryvnias for December 10. The official exchange rate of the euro is 49.09 hryvnias, and the Polish zloty is 11.60 hryvnias.

Exchange rates: dollar rises against hryvnia

As of Wednesday, December 10, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.18 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 42.07 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.09. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1838 (+11 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 49.0935 UAH (+7 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6055 UAH (+6 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.90-42.39 UAH, the euro at 48.80-49.37 UAH, and the zloty at 11.35-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.21-42.24 UAH/dollar and 49.14-49.16 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves as of December 1 reached 54.7 billion US dollars. In November, the indicator increased by 10.6%, which was the largest increase since the beginning of the year.

      Over 2.2 million Ukrainians to receive "winter thousand" in new waves of payments04.12.25, 00:22 • 4994 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Economy