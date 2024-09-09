Exchange rates as of September 9: NBU strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.0168 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.01 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.55 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:05 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.40 and sold for UAH 40.95 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.00 and sold at UAH 45.45 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.37, and the euro at UAH 45.80-46.00.

On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.94-40.98 for the dollar and UAH 45.36-45.39 for the euro, respectively.

