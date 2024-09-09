Exchange rates as of September 9: NBU strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.0168 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is set at 45.55 UAH/euro, and the dollar is trading at 40.94-40.98 UAH on the interbank market.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.0168 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.01 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.55 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:05 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.40 and sold for UAH 40.95 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.00 and sold at UAH 45.45 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.30-41.37, and the euro at UAH 45.80-46.00.
- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.94-40.98 for the dollar and UAH 45.36-45.39 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
Ukraine received 70 million euros from the Council of Europe Development Bank to compensate for the destruction of housing as a result of Russia's armed aggression.