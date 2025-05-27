Exchange rate on May 27: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5707 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.57 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of 47.29 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.13 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.73-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.60-46.80 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.75 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.20-47.38 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.13 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.62-41.65 UAH/USD and 47.38-47.39 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Addition

Yesterday, May 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of 41.5094 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck.