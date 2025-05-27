Exchange rate on May 27: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 34963 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 105305 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 95232 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 112855 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 121830 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 91019 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 90598 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 86505 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 81622 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86352 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.4m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM • 24346 views

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 47601 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

12:50 AM • 25200 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

01:27 AM • 12270 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 2994 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 72247 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 463289 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 497394 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 447350 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 537254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Mark Carney

Actual places

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Europe

Kursk

Ottawa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 32716 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 57513 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 181966 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 287347 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 118223 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The New York Times

The Economist

Exchange rate on May 27: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the hryvnia exchange rate at 41.57 UAH/USD, which is 7 kopecks lower than the previous figure. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.73-41.20 UAH.

Exchange rate on May 27: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5707 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.57 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of 47.29 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.13 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.73-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.60-46.80 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.75 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.47 UAH, the euro - at 47.20-47.38 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.13 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.62-41.65 UAH/USD and 47.38-47.39 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        IMF mission is completing a review of the program for Ukraine with a $500 million tranche: the government expects a "positive result"26.05.25, 16:58 • 2240 views

        Addition

        Yesterday, May 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of 41.5094 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $63.89
        Bitcoin
        $108,956.60
        S&P 500
        $5,819.27
        Tesla
        $341.00
        Газ TTF
        $36.45
        Золото
        $3,358.97
        Ethereum
        $2,558.94