Exchange rate as of January 31: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.82 UAH/USD, which is 10 kopecks stronger. In banks, a dollar can be bought for 42.20 UAH and a euro for 44.10 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.8242 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.82 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.50 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.20 and sold for UAH 41.75 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.10 and sold at UAH 43.57 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.92-41.98, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.05.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.76-41.79 for the dollar and UAH 43.56-43.58 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
