Exchange rate as of January 31: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.8242 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.82 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.50 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.20 and sold for UAH 41.75 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.10 and sold at UAH 43.57 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.92-41.98, and the euro at UAH 43.90-44.05.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.76-41.79 for the dollar and UAH 43.56-43.58 for the euro, respectively.

