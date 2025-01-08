EUR 400 in compensation: EU court finds the European Commission guilty of violating data protection rules

The EU Court of Justice has ordered the European Commission to pay 400 euros in damages to a German citizen for violating its own data protection laws. This is reported by TechCrunch, according to UNN.

In particular, the EU General Court noted that the European Commission had violated the rights of a citizen by transferring some of his personal data to the United States without proper guarantees.

The court noted that a German citizen had registered for a conference organized by the European Commission using the "Sign in with Facebook" option on the conference website. However, according to the citizen, information about his IP address, browser and device was transferred to companies in the United States, namely Amazon, which hosted the conference website, and Meta, which owns Facebook, which, in the citizen's opinion, violated his rights under the bloc's data privacy rules.

The European Commission has reportedly committed a "rather serious breach" of rules that apply to 27 European countries, the EU General Court ruled on Wednesday.

The EU data protection regulations, known as GDPR, are among the strictest data privacy rules in the world, and organizations can be fined up to 4% of their annual turnover for violating them.