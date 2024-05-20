ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
EU winds down its military training mission EUTM in Mali

EU winds down its military training mission EUTM in Mali

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118270 views

The European Union is withdrawing all personnel from its EUTM military training mission in Mali, marking the end of a mission that has trained more than 20,000 members of the Malian Armed Forces since 2013.

The European Union has curtailed its military training mission EUTM in Mali and withdrawn all its personnel from this African country. This was announced on the official page on the X network by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

Details

The EU training mission in Mali ended yesterday (May 18 - ed.). All personnel working under the EU flag have left the country

Borrell informed

Borrell expressed his gratitude to the mission participants for "their tremendous efforts to train more than 20,000 members of the Malian Armed Forces, conduct consultations, and provide training courses.

The head of European diplomacy clarified that the EUTM training mission in Mali supported the country's armed forces, as well as the G5 Sahel Joint Forces, helping to fight terrorism.

"The mission is over, but we continue to work in the Sahel region and strengthen our cooperation with the countries of the Gulf of Guinea," Borrell said.

Recall

The EUTM mission has been operating in Mali since 2013. In January 2024, Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECCAS).

In Mali, 13 civilians, including 7 children, were killed by drone strikes27.03.24, 22:06 • 29970 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
sahelSahel
maliMali
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell

Contact us about advertising