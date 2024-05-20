EU winds down its military training mission EUTM in Mali

The European Union has curtailed its military training mission EUTM in Mali and withdrawn all its personnel from this African country. This was announced on the official page on the X network by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

The EU training mission in Mali ended yesterday (May 18 - ed.). All personnel working under the EU flag have left the country Borrell informed

Borrell expressed his gratitude to the mission participants for "their tremendous efforts to train more than 20,000 members of the Malian Armed Forces, conduct consultations, and provide training courses.

The head of European diplomacy clarified that the EUTM training mission in Mali supported the country's armed forces, as well as the G5 Sahel Joint Forces, helping to fight terrorism.

"The mission is over, but we continue to work in the Sahel region and strengthen our cooperation with the countries of the Gulf of Guinea," Borrell said.

The EUTM mission has been operating in Mali since 2013. In January 2024, Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECCAS).

