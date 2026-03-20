EU assures decision on €90 billion to Ukraine will be delivered - "one way or another"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa stated that the EU decided in December to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, and will fulfill this commitment one way or another, as they announced at a press conference following the EU summit, writes UNN.

Let me now turn to the €90 billion loan to support Ukraine. The decision was made by the European Council in December. And there was one condition: three countries would not participate in the loan. This condition has been met. So let's be clear about our position. The loan remains blocked because one leader is not keeping his word. But let me reiterate what I already said in Kyiv: we will deliver - one way or another. - emphasized von der Leyen.

Costa also stressed that "on December 18, the European Council discussed and unanimously agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan, backed by the EU budget."

Now we need to deliver on this, and, as the President (of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen) said, one way or another we will deliver on it. - noted Costa.

He added that at the summit, "of course, we did not discuss what we had already discussed last December."

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